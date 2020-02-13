We had another week of ice and snow, which gave the Conway School kids a two-day break. But I hear there may be more rain and snow on the way — just so it doesn’t snow twenty-four inches, like it did one month in February. Don’t know the year that happened.
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch were able to get to the Morgan Store for their weekly Saturday lunch. The Helping Hand Club didn’t get any quilting done Wednesday because of the weather. They might quilt an extra day, weather permitting, to catch up.
The Red Hats canceled their meal at Westside Cafe as some were not feeling well and some not wanting to get out in the weather. We’ll try to get to the cafe next month March 6.
Nina Walke went to Cabot, Arkansas, with son Roger and his fiancée Lori to see granddaughter Erika and her husband Jacob, grandsons Joshua and Samuel, and also a great-granddaughter, two-mont-old Charlotte.
Doyle and Betty Stokes visited Ryan and Danielle Stokes as they were having an open house birthday celebration for Chloe Shivers, who just turned sixteen. Lots of friends and family were there to help her celebrate. Sunday Doyle and Betty visited Barb in Webco. Also visiting were Sam, Stacy and Josh Wood from Jefferson City.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Cooper Keesling, Connie Kays, Jackson Combs, Lessa Dirckland, Kourtney Goss, Land Ginnings, Christina Mackey, Austin Rust and Daniel Strickland.
Saturday Larry and I attended the funeral service for my uncle Gene Dixon in Chesterfield. We saw a lot of family I hadn’t seen for a while.
Prayers for all those with health issues, including Bill Stanley, Glenn Afford, Joe Nelson, Jane Stanley and Kelly Staffstall.
Guest pastor at Immanuel Rader was the Rev. Paul Peckman. He is retired after serving many years in Wisconsin. He and his wife Gail live in Nixa. The sermon text for the day was from Matthew 5:13-20, “Salty Christians.”
Don’t forget your sweetie as Valentine’s Day is coming up this Friday. The Senior Center at Conway is serving a Valentine’s Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Wayne Cooper and friends will be the entertainment for the evening. Adults are admitted for $10.
Also at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Sunday the 16th, there will be a spaghetti dinner including desserts. The donations from the dinner will go to Kelly Staffstall to help with medical expenses.
Blessings to all.
What are Valentine's?
Valentines are GIFTS of LOVE
And with the help of God above
Love can change the human race
And make this world a better place--
For love dissolves all hate and fear
And makes our vision bright and clear
So we can see and rise above
Our pettiness on "wings of love."
Be kindly affectioned one to another... Romans 12-10
