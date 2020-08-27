The Helping Hand Club held their monthly business meeting Aug. 19 with 15 members present. It is the first time since Christmas that there were so many members in attendance. There were many people who deserved a thank you. Midge Lewellyn presented the club with a new slow cooker for weekly lunches. Jenny Manning and Marjorie Gardner brought several bags full of assorted cloth for quilting projects. Peggy Rader brought in an assortment of kitchen supplies as well as an ample supply of produce from her garden. Wanda Deckard also brought fresh tomatoes and cucumbers. Marta Terry sent several sheets of stamps to assist in mailing out cards and letters.
Since only a few ladies have been coming to quilt on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the club completed only two quilts since their last meeting.
President Leona announced that there will be a bake sale at the Morgan Store on Sept. 12, starting at 8 a.m. and going until sold out.
Wanda Deckard was hostess for this meeting. Connie Kays won the door prize and she will also be the hostess for the September meeting.
Cassandra Nelson will be hostess for October, Diane Whitwer for November and Linda Davis will be December hostess.
Monday mornings will be spent tacking quilts, so those who do not like to hand quilt, please come as we have lots of tops that need to be tacked. The next meeting will be Sept. 16 at noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader.
