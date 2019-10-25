On Wednesday, Oct. 16, a weapon was discovered by staff members in a student’s backpack at Conway Junior/Senior High School.
It happened during a routine locker search, according to a statement released from the Laclede County R-I School District. School officials reacted quickly to apprehend the weapon, which was found to be loaded, as well as the student who was in class and not with the backpack when the weapon was found.
According to the statement, at no time was the weapon used to threaten students or staff.
School administration immediately contacted authorities, and the weapon and student were turned over to law enforcement.
In the statement, the school district said, “The Laclede Co. R-1 School District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and, and will assess appropriate disciplinary action according to policy. We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure you have all the information we are able to provide and assure the safety of our students. We would like to commend the staff members who reported the information to the administration. We ask that you please talk to your children and stress the importance of keeping our school safe. The safety of all our students is the highest priority and this incident will be handled accordingly per district policy.”
