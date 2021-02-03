Meals are being delivered curbside every day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Our cooks, Ann Barker and Michael Miner, are doing a fine job with the lunches. Just call (417) 589-2079 one day in advance to reserve your lunch. Seniors 60 years and older are $4, younger adults $6.50.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 — Tater Tot Casserole
Thursday, Feb.4 — Ham and Beans
Friday, Feb.5 — Pepper Steak
Monday, Feb.8 — Spaghetti and meatballs
Tuesday, Feb. 9 — Rueben Sandwich
Thank you for supporting Conway Senior Center.
