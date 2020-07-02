Thank you to everyone who came to the Phillipsburg Jam at the Park Saturday. We had a great turnout.

Call 532-3040 one day in advance to reserved your meal. Meals are served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

July 1 — Hamburger steak with grilled onions

July 2 — Fourth of July lunch of barbecued chicken

July 3 — Closed for the holiday

July 6 — Hamburger sliders

July 7 — Roast beef

Have a safe Fourth of July.

