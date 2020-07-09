Conway Senior CenterPlease call Annie one day in advance to reserve your lunch at 532-3040. All meals are served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Conway Senior Center.

July 8 — Easy roast chicken

July 9 — Meatloaf

July 10 — Ham salad

July 13th — Cajun Chicken

July 14 — Roasted pork

Keep safe, and have a nice week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.