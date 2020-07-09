Conway Senior CenterPlease call Annie one day in advance to reserve your lunch at 532-3040. All meals are served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Conway Senior Center.
July 8 — Easy roast chicken
July 9 — Meatloaf
July 10 — Ham salad
July 13th — Cajun Chicken
July 14 — Roasted pork
Keep safe, and have a nice week.
