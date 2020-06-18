Our meals can be picked up at the Conway Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Please call Annie one day in advance to reserve your order at 532-3040.
June 17 — Baked chicken
June 18 — Frozen meal day
June 19 — Father's Day lunch with country-style ribs
June 22 — Grilled chicken
June 23 — Frozen meal day
Have a happy, healthy and safe week.
