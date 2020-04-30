Nothing has changed. The coronavirus looks like it may be leaving, but, until than, Annie, our cook, is still working out of Lebanon, delivering our meals in Conway.
Call ahead a day in advance to put your order in at 532-3040.
April 29 — Beef and cabbage casserole
April 30 — Meat loaf
May 1 — Honey bourbon pork chop
May 4 — Hot sliced turkey
May 5 — Teriyaki pork loin
Hope everyone is safe from this virus. Take care!
