Nothing has changed. The coronavirus looks like it may be leaving, but, until than, Annie, our cook, is still working out of Lebanon, delivering our meals in Conway.

Call ahead a day in advance to put your order in at 532-3040.

April 29 — Beef and cabbage casserole

April 30 — Meat loaf

May 1 — Honey bourbon pork chop

May 4 — Hot sliced turkey

May 5 — Teriyaki pork loin

Hope everyone is safe from this virus. Take care!

