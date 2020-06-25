We will be having a fundraiser Saturday at Phillipsburg Park starting at 4 p.m. There will be pulled pork, fried catfish or hot dogs with chips and drinks starting at 5 p.m. Live music, including Throwback Country, will begin at 7 p.m., and there will be craft vendors and an auction start at 6 p.m. Funds raised will support the Conway Senior Center.
Call 532-3040 one day in advance to reserve your lunch, which you can pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
June 24 — Salisbury Steak
June 25 — Ham and beans
June 26 — Scrambled Eggs
June 29 — Italian breaded chicken
June 30 — Turkey tetrazzini
