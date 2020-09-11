Hope everyone had a nice Labor Day. We are still delivering meals at the Senior Center, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call one day in advance to reserve your meal at 589-2079.
Annie, our cook, or Mike will take care of you. The cost is $4 for seniors 60 and over and $6.50 for under 60 years old.
Sept. 9 — Hamburger steak with grilled onions
Sept. 10 — Roast beef sandwich
Sept. 11 — Cheddar baked chicken
Sept. 14 —Hamburger sliders
Sept. 15 — Roast beef
Have a healthy and safe week.
