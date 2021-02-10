Meals are still being delivered outside curbside, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Thanks to Ann Barker and Michael Miner. Please call one day in advance to reserve your lunch at (417 ) 589-2079. Seniors 60 years of age and older is $4; younger adults, $6.50.
Wednesday, Feb.10 — Beef Live/Onions, Salisbury Steaks
Thursday, Feb. 11 — Baked Salmon
Friday, Feb. 12 — Hamburger
Sunday Feb. 14 — Happy Valentine’s Day. Treat your sweetie. Make them breakfast or dinner.
Monday, Feb. 15 — Valentine lunch, meatloaf
Tuesday, Feb. 16 — Chicken Enchilada
