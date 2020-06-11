We had a great turnout for our garage sale. Thank you to Linda Perryman and Violet McKee for all the work you did on the garage sale items, and to all our friends and neighbors for your help supporting our center.
We still have no news on when the center will be open again.
Here is the menu for the week:
June 10 — Taco salad
June 11 — Baked chicken
June 12 — Frozen meal day
June 15 — Turkey roast
June 16 — Frozen meal day
Please call 532-3040 one day in advance to reserve your meal. Annie will be at Conway Senior Center delivering the meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Mike’s help.
Have a nice week.
