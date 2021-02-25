Meals are being delivered curbside everyday from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Our cook Ann Barker and Michael Miner are doing a fine job with the lunches. Please call one day in advance to reserve your meal at (417)589-2079. Seniors 60 years and older is $4; younger adults $6.50.
Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Birthday/Anniversary, Fried Chicken
Thursday, Feb. 25 — Pulled Pork Sandwich
Friday, Feb. 26 — Fish
Thank you for supporting the Conway Senior Center.
