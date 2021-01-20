Meals are being delivered curbside everyday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Our cook, Annie Barker, and Michel Miner are doing a fine job. Just call ahead one day in advance and reserve your meal at (417)589-2079.
Seniors 60 years and older pay $4, younger adults pay $6.50.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 — Chicken and Dumplings
Thursday, Jan. 21 — Baked Chicken
Friday, Jan.22 — Steaks
Monday, Jan. 25 — Pork Chop
Tuesday, Jan. 26 — Salisbury Steaks
Thank you for supporting Conway Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.