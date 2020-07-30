Luncheon meals are still being delivered at the Conway Senior Center every day between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Please call one day in advance to reserve your meal to 532-3040.
July 29 — Vegetable lasagna
July 30 — Beef and broccoli
July 31 — Catfish
Aug. 3 — Chicken Parmesan and spaghetti
Aug. 4 — Blue ribbon pork chops
Have a nice week, and stay healthy.
