Ann Barker, our cook, will be at it again this week, delivering lunches to the cars, with Michael Miner’s help. Please call one day in advance to reserve your meal at 417-589-2079. Lunches served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, $4 for seniors 62 years of age and older; $6.50 for younger adults.
Wed. Nov. 4 — Chicken fried steak
Thursday, Nov. 5 — Hamburger steak
Friday, Nov. 6 — Egg omelet
Monday, Nov. 9 — Sweet and sour chicken
Tuesday, Nov. 10 — Meatloaf
Have a safe and healthy week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.