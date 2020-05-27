Well, everything is about the same, or at least it looks like maybe the virus is losing its strength and moving out. Keep saying prayers that your family will be safe from it.
Annie, our cook, is still working out of Lebanon, delivering meals to the Conway Center. Put your reserve lunch meal in one day in advance at 532-3040. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $4 per adult over 60.
Here is the menu for the week:
May 27 — Ham
May 28 — Hamburger steak with grilled onions
May 29 — Breakfast casserole with vegetables
June 1 — Hamburger on bun,
June 2 — Roast beef
Take care.
