We had pretty nice weather for Sept. 1 here in the Ozarks, but not for the East Coast with Hurricane Dorian moving up the coast. It has already caused damage in the Bahamas area.
Conway Retired Teachers met at Bandana’s Friday with only seven present as follows; Dan and Eva McBride; Hershel and Betty Nichols; Jane and Lloyd Gunter; and Ann Cunningham. They will meet next at Bandana’s in Lebanon on Sept. 27 at noon.
I was glad to hear Joy Phelps of the Senior Apartments here is improving after her fall a couple of weeks ago. Her daughter is with her for now.
Dave Perryman and the Traveling Revue played in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday through Friday of this last week and learned some history. Le Mars is the Blue Bunny Ice cream capital. They have a big festival every year to celebrate. There is a stone ice cream cone on every corner block. The band actually went there to play for the Lally Country and Bluegrass Festival. They met a lot of great people and ate some really good food while in town.
The band was the backup for Claude Gray, who is famous for “The Family Bible” and “Sweet Caroline,” besides other well-
known songs. The owners of the festival, Tom and wife
Patty Mullally, were exceptional people to work for, and the band is hoping to help out next year.
Dave and the Country Revue’s next dates are Friday at Elks Lodge in Springfield, Saturday at Hughes Senior Center in Lebanon, Tuesday at Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kansas, Sept. 14 at Treasure Lake in Branson, Sept. 19 at the Webster Electric meeting in Marshfield, Sept. 20-21 in Bloomfield, Iowa, and Sept. 28 at the historic Star Theatre in Willow Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.