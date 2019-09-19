Good ol' summer — the fall weather was good last Saturday for Conway Community Days. I imagine there were some sunburned people after all-day doings there on Main Street in downtown Conway.
There were a parade, food booths, craft booths, plenty of music, a turtle race, cake walk, quilt contest, a chili cook-off, a bounce house and a merry-go-’round were some of the things going on that day. If I hear of any of the winners on the contests, I will let you know next week.
I got a little wind blister myself that day. I don’t get out as much as I used
to, and I got there at 9 a.m. and stayed until 9 p.m. I enjoyed myself! I didn’t see as many as I used to, but I sure saw a lot of different faces.
Well, the class of 1956 has lost another classmate this year; Freeman (Sonny) Addison of Independence passed on Aug. 17. I received notice this week from his sister, Donna. He also had a brother, Paul, and a sister, Barbara, when they lived on the Morgan Road. Hope I didn’t miss anyone. Sympathy and prayers for the families.
Red Hats met at El Sombrero in Lebanon last meeting and will meet at Chen’s next time. Those present at last meeting were Diane and Jim Whitwer, Barb Medlock, Connie Kays, Mary Powell, Kay Jones, Becky Maroney, Patsy Boyd and Barbara Rosenthal.
Conway Baseball for Boys had won two of their home games when they played against Stoutland and Dixon, but I haven’t had any news to report since then.
Dave Perryman and the Country Revue have had a busy schedule and it looks like until the end of the year when they go to south Texas it will continue. The Kansas State Fair was a larger crowd than imagined with all the benches loaded, and they will be going back next year on the Grand Stand.
They played in Branson on the 14th and will be playing at Webster Electric meeting in the Marshfield High School at 6 p.m. for about 45 minutes Thursday, Sept. 19. Dave and Judy will go to Bloomfield, Iowa, for the Davis County Fair Sept. 20-21, while Terry Wood will help with the benefit for Carl Dean (Monk) Barker at the Community Building in Conway with Joy Snow and the Country Jukebox. The last show of September will be on Sept. 28 at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs, one of the last great historical theaters left around Missouri. They have restored this building, and it has classic theatre decor and seats 200 with comfortable, newly cushioned seats, a huge stage and a balcony. They keep good entertainment going on through out the year. This show will cost $6. Sometimes the Country Revue has a special comedian guest, and you never know when she/he might show up. If you go, be sure to have time to check out some of their favorite places when they are in town at Willow Springs. Watch for their poster.
Blessings to all until next week!
