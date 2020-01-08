We are having springlike weather here in January when we are supposed to be having winter or January thaw. Remember, the first 12 days in January are supposed to be what the weather is for each month of the year 2020, like Jan. 1 for January, Jan. 2 for February, Jan. 3 for March, etc. It is the rule according to old timers or anyone that has heard that in years past.
School is about half over already. Basketball is in full swing now, I guess; before you know it will be baseball time along with all other activities. Wonder the kids will do that has a four-day week the other day to occupy their time?
Red Hats met at Yogi’s Pizza Friday with the following present: Diane and Jim Whitwer, Connie Kays, Barbara Medlock, Mary Powell, Patsy Boyd, Becky Maroney, Kathy Langdon, Deorseal (Earls) Thomas and Barbara Rosenthal. Will meet at West Side Cafe in Lebanon Feb. 7.
Sympathy to the family of Joyce (Brake) Garcia here at the senior apartments; she passed Christmas morning. She has two sisters who live here also. Happy birthday to my son Dec. 3 and all January birthdays.
Blessings to all until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.