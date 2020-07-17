Hello, from the corner of Laclede, Webster and Dallas counties on this beautiful Sunday, with that nice breeze from the north keeping you cool enough to do what ever you had planned for the day — camping, mowing the yard, picnicking, fishing, sports or church-going, whichever.
The COVID virus has kept most of us at home, and since I don't have a computer, I haven't been able to let you all know what's been going on. I have been at a standstill, it seems, besides being in a wheelchair for a month or more with my bad leg swollen, but now it is getting better. I still use a walker for security; I guess I don't want to fall again .
My condolences to all the families around our community that has lost love ones or had sickness or accidents in this time of trouble.
A lot of activities have been canceled because of the virus. There will not be an ice cream social at Sacred Heart Church in Conway due to the gathering of a large crowd which they usually have. Lots of fairs, graduations, music, school happenings, you name it, have been canceled. I’m wondering what else can be canceled.
Thanks to good gardeners in and around our area! They delivered vegetables to the Senior Apartments here today — green beans, cabbage, etc.
We are waiting for the reopening of Yogi’s Pizza Place, so I've heard. I’m sure some of us around here miss that.
Dave Perryman and the Country Revue have been at a standstill also since the virus hit here in Missouri. After getting back from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas they have only had one play date. But, good news is there are a few places still having them for entertainment. This Friday they will play for the 139th annual El Dorado Springs Picnic from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the City Park. Saturday night, Aug. 1, they will play at the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield. Aug. 16 and 19 they will play at the Missouri State Fair. Aug. 22 they will be at the Dirty Mule Bar and Grill in Pittsburg, Kansas, starting at 9 p.m.
Take care of yourself and others by wearing a mask, washing your hands often and keeping your safe distance, and any other way you can help!
Blessings to all until next week
