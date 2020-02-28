I guess the rain, snow or whatever has set in for the night and these next two or three days. At least the temperature is above freezing. We’ll see more about it when the weather comes on. I hope someone has an old-time remedy for sneezing, watery eyes, coughs, itching throats, running noses and all the allergy symptoms that go on this time for year with trees budding out, grass greening up and other allergic reactions that gets a hold of you at this, when the sap starts to rise in the trees.
Remember when the sap starts to rise in the spring, it takes the weak in health and when it goes down in the fall it takes the weak also (as the old saying goes — I have heard this all my life).
Happy birthday to all the Feb. 29 birthdays; you can celebrate on the very day this leap year without doing it on the day before or day after.
Chester Massey, we are hoping you are doing better after your round with a spell of COPD and other health issues. Our thoughts and prayers with our Red Hatter Diane Whitwer in the loss of her son, Kelly Staffsall.
Blessings to all until next week!
