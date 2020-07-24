The little crossroads known as St. Luke is technically a ghost town.
Most Webster Countians would be hard-pressed to point you in the direction of the town called St. Luke, although they may be familiar with St. Luke United Methodist Church, which still operates there. If you write the church a letter at its address on 1164 Long State Highway Y, you’d put “Conway” as the town.
Hardly anyone remembers St. Luke, but two people who do remember it with fondness. They are Noel and Patricia Burchfield, who were honored last year with a Century Farm award for the 1,100-acre Burchfield Farm. The ranch-style home they continue to occupy is located on a high point on the landscape, just up the road from the church.
What makes a place a ghost town? Generally speaking, it’s because the original reason for its being has disappeared, and most of the people who lived there have moved on.
St. Luke was a farm town, with some tomato canneries nearby. Noel Burchfield can still tell you what was where if you drive around the small area.
The current church is a newer structure that replaced the church of Noel’s youth. The town also had a school, where Patricia Burchfield worked as a teacher after her marriage to Noel.
Additionally, there was a country store, which was the center of the universe when Noel was young.
“It wasn’t far to go to get what you needed,” he remembered in a recent conversation. “The grocery store owner would resupply on Friday afternoons.”
One attraction of the country store was the entertainment found there.
“These country stores would have a radio. Saturday evening, there’d be a little crowd around these country stores, listening to the radio,” Noel said.
It was a close community, as he remembers.
“When I was growing up, we knew all the neighbors,” Noel said.
Patricia said that they don’t know as many neighbors now. “It’s my fault as much as anybody’s,” she said. “If they don’t go up to the church, I don’t know ‘em.”
If the store was the center of the cultural life of the town, the church was probably the social center. For over 40 years, Patricia’s quilting group met at the church. “We were called St. Luke Needle and Thread,” she said.
It was common for people to help one another out in the days when St. Luke was an active community.
Patricia remembered that in the early days of her teaching, she would carry water from the store to the school in a bucket, and kids would drink from the bucket with a dipper. The school was warmed in the winter by a wood stove, and families would contribute wood to keep it going.
While Patricia worked as a teacher, Noel was a farmer, just as his grandfather and father before him.
Noel and Patricia’s daughter, Kathy Moss, enjoys sharing the history. She explains that (William) Robert Burchfield purchased the first six acres of his future farm in St. Luke in 1877. He added another 60 acres in 1899 and started planning to move his family there. He continued purchasing acreage for the Burchfield Farm, and he also purchased a mill in Marshfield; this was a landmark in the city, with its tall grain elevators, and most locals still remember the Burchfield Mill. Two of Robert’s sons inherited the mill, and another son, Arden, purchased adjoining land in St Luke.
Robert and son Arden (as well as another son, Jake) were known as outstanding beef cattle producers in Webster County, Kathy explains. “The Burchfield Farm has always been used for beef cattle and hay production,” she said.
Robert Burchfield died in 1958, and Arden — Noel’s father — inherited his part of the farm. When Arden died in 1962, Noel inherited over 500 acres of the 1,100-acre farm, and his brother, Willard, inherited the rest. They farmed the land together until Willard passed in 2010. Noel chose to retire at that time when he was 81 years old, and he now leases his farm to local farmers for pasture and hay.
Noel was born and raised in St. Luke, but he had to travel a good ways to find a wife as special as Patricia.
“I was born down the road here,” he said in an interview at his home. “I went to school here.”
He went to Marshfield High School, and then he went to Southwest Missouri State University to major in speech and history. After that, the Air Force occupied his time for a spell.
While he was a young airman stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Santa Rita, New Mexico, Noel met Patricia, a young teacher at the high school there.
When she was whisked away to St. Luke, Patricia must have felt like she was whisked back in time. She moved from a modern school to a schoolhouse without running water.
But seeing Patricia and Noel together in the house they built in 1992, it is easy to see the love that has kept them going for so many years. With some prompting, Noel tells stories of his youth that are so vividly detailed that you can almost feel as though you’re the one walking barefoot from store to school, that water pail sloshing occasionally onto your toes. And Patricia is full of fun, holding her hand over her mouth to hide a giggle.
St. Luke may be a ghost town, but the Burchfield home is haunted mostly by love and by memories of times long past. It is interesting to note that St. Luke is the patron saint of artists. Seems appropriate, since no one paints a lovelier picture of the town than two of its last remaining residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.