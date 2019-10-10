The Marshfield High School football team and its followers spent a lot of time on the road last Friday, but came home from Nevada with a 38-6 win. The victory evened the Blue Jays’ season ledger at 3-3, while Nevada continues to search for its first win of the season.
The Blue Jays cracked the scoreboard quickly, hitting pay dirt on their first possession on a 7-yard TD run by senior Zach Cappel. The score was set up by a nifty catch-and-run of 24 yards by senior Thomas McIllwain, following a Nevada fumble near midfield.
Nevada appeared to have its offense revved up on its next possession, as the Tigers moved the ball all the way down to the Marshfield 1-yard line, where they had it first-and-goal. But a combination of stout defensive plays and fumbles in the backfield kept the ball out of the end zone, with the Blue Jays taking possession on their own 13-yard line.
Nevada was unable to threaten on offense again prior to halftime. The Blue Jays tacked on another pair of first-half touchdowns — both on runs by Cappel, good for 22 and 21 yards, respectively — and went into halftime with an 18-0 lead.
Cappel finished the contest with 144 rushing yards on just 12 carries (21 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
“Zach had a good night. We’ve got a bunch of guys who can run the football, so different guys on different nights. It’s good to be able to dial up someone else’s number and see them succeed.”
The Blue Jays came out of intermission with jets firing, as senior quarterback Brennan Espy zoomed around right end, darted back across the field and cruised in from 58 yards out on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Cappel powered the ball into the end zone for the 2-point conversion (the first successful one of the game) to raise the Marshfield lead to 26-0.
On the ensuing possession, the Marshfield defense was all set to stop the Tigers again on a fourth down, but a Nevada back got past the first wave of defenders and didn’t stop until reaching the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown, cutting the Blue Jay lead to 26-6.
“I felt like we sort of relaxed — maybe took our foot off the gas a little bit,” said Bull. “We just had to wake up and get back into it.”
The Blue Jays tacked on a final pair of scores on touchdowns on a 5-yard run by sophomore fullback Jeremy Graham and a 15-yard pass to Brooks Espy by junior Blake Anderson.
Brooks Espy finished the contest with three receptions for 59. McIllwain also corralled three passes for 64 yards. The Blue Jays as a team finished with 386 total yards in the game.
Marshfield will be back home this Friday for a crucial game against Reeds Spring, which comes to town with a record of 4-2 after defeating Hollister, 35-14.
In other action, Logan-Rogersville fell to 2-4 with a 32-7 loss against undefeated Mount Vernon. The Wildcats make the short trip to Springfield Catholic next week.
Elsewhere, Mason Foley’s three-yard TD pass to Vance Mullins was the only score for Strafford in a 27-8 defeat to Fair Grove. The Indians meet another 3-3 school in Week 7 in Skyline.
Cappel - Zach Cappel pushes through three defenders to gain yards on the play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.