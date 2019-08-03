The Missouri Master Gardener Program is a program offered through the University Of Missouri.
To become a Master Gardener, you don’t have to be an expert. All that is required is an interest in gardening, and a desire to serve your community using gardening skills. The Wright County Extension Office will be offering this program in Wright County.
The classes will be held one night per week at the Wright County Extension Center in Mountain Grove. A break in classes is planned for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Cost of this class is $175 for the complete 13-week session and includes the Master Gardener Core Manual for participants to keep.
To be certified as a master gardener, participants undergo extensive training for 13 classes. Master Gardeners are taught about all aspects of gardening. Topics include plant growth, soils, diseases, insects, fruits, vegetables, flowers, trees, and many others. These classes will be taught by University Of Missouri Extension Specialists from across the state.
After classroom course completion, Master Gardeners are required to fulfill 30 hours of service to the community. Volunteer service can include many types of projects. Many groups focus on beautification projects in their communities. Some teach gardening knowledge through speaking or writing. Youth gardening projects and working with the elderly are good projects as well. There are many other projects that are possible, and as long as it’s some type of community service, only your imagination is the limit.
Master Gardeners include adults of all ages and come from a wide variety of backgrounds. They all have two traits in common: a love of gardening and a desire to help others. Monthly meetings are an enjoyable time to get together with fellow gardeners and learn from each other.
There are a minimum of 10 participants required to hold this class. If you are interested in this class and would like to be put on the list of participants or to receive more information, call the Wright County Extension Office at 349-4134.
