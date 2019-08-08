LEBANON — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Missouri Cooperage Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Independent Stave Company, for exposing employees to amputation, noise and other safety and health hazards at the spirits and wine barrel-making facility in Lebanon. The company faces $413,370 in federal penalties.
OSHA initiated an inspection in February 2019 after Missouri Cooperage Company LLC reported that an employee suffered a finger amputation when her hand was caught between the belt and pulley system. This was the fifth amputation injury the company reported in a 14-month period. Inspectors cited the company for operating an unguarded chain and sprocket — the same violation for which OSHA cited the company in February 2018.
OSHA also cited the company for exposing employees to electrical and occupational noise hazards, failing to guard machines and implement adequate lockout/tagout procedures and creating a potential fire hazard by allowing dust to accumulate on floors and surfaces.
“Employers must follow the legal requirements put in place to protect workers from injuries. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Kimberly Stille in Kansas City, Missouri. “Employers must continually evaluate their facilities for hazards, and train employees and managers to use proper safety controls and equipment to keep their worksites safe and healthful.”
OSHA offers compliance assistance resources on occupational noise exposure, machine guarding, control of hazardous energy, respiratory protection, exposure to combustible dust and electrical safety work practices.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education, and assistance.
