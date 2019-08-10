ASH GROVE — Whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter, learning the fundamentals of shooting a shotgun and keeping it in good working order is important.
People can learn more about the basics of owning and shooting a shotgun Aug. 17 at a free clinic at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. and will include classroom and hands-on shooting opportunities. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.
Topics that will be covered include shotgun nomenclature, stance, dominant eye, mounting, moving the shotgun, shotgun maintenance, and how to store a shotgun when it’s not in use. People can bring their own unloaded shotguns and ammunition to this workshop or use equipment provided by Dalton Range staff. Participants who bring their own shotguns should be certain they’re unloaded before arriving at the Dalton Range.
People can register for this event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163604
People can find out about other upcoming programs at the Andy Dalton Range by calling 742-4361.
