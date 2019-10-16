COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a beginner fly fishing clinic in Columbia on Nov. 9. This free Discover Nature — Fishing workshop will teach the basics of fly fishing, including history of the sport, specialized tackle, and how to cast. Participants will then get an opportunity to practice their skills and do some fishing.
"This is a great way to try something new with the family," said MDC Angler Education Assistant Ashley Edwards. "If you like fishing but have been looking for more of a challenge, come on out and see just what fly fishing is all about. This is a beginner course, so no experience is needed, and this is definitely a great way to get together and have lots of fun!"
This clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Cosmo Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel St. in Columbia.
All equipment will be provided for this free course, though participants are welcome to bring their own rod, reel and tackle, if they wish. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for the weather and take water or something to drink if they want.
This workshop is free and open to ages 12+. Participants age 16 and older must possess a valid fishing license. Space is limited and preregistration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169230.
For more information about this program, contact Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov (link sends e-mail) or (573) 815-7901, ext. 2968.
