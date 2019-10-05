SPRINGFIELD — Hunting deer is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the fall and can also provide meat for the dinner table that is both tasty and healthy.
People interested in getting started in deer hunting can learn more about this popular pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Hunting: Deer Hunting Basics” Oct. 17 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This free program will be 6:30-8 p.m. and is for ages 10 and up.
MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Greg Collier will cover techniques for both firearms and archery deer hunting. Topics that will be covered include equipment, permits and regulations, hunting methods, scouting, tree stand placement, firearm selection, shot placement, safety, and after-hunt care for a harvested deer. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169313.
MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. For information about this program or other upcoming events, call 888-4237.
