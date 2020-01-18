Free event on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 is great way to learn about eagles in Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In winter, Missouri is an excellent state to view bald eagles. During this time of year, the state’s small resident eagle population is swelled by migrating birds from the north to increase the numbers to more than 2,500 eagles during some winters.
Learn more about bald eagles at Eagle Days at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way and at the Springfield/Greene County Park Board’s Lake Springfield Boathouse and Marina, 5324 S. Kissick Ave. on the north side of Lake Springfield. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan.18 and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.
MDC holds Eagles Days events at select sites around the state each winter. The Springfield event is a joint effort of MDC, the Springfield/Greene County Park Board and Dickerson Park Zoo.
The indoor portion of the Eagle Days event will be at the nature center and will include activities, crafts, and opportunities to view Phoenix, a live captive bald eagle from Dickerson Park Zoo that is the zoo’s eagle ambassador. Hourly eagle programs with Phoenix will be held in the nature center’s auditorium from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Jan. 18, and 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Also as part of Eagle Days, spotting scopes will be set up outside at the Park Board’s Springfield Boathouse and Marina for chances to see eagles that winter at Lake Springfield. For more information about Eagle Days, call 417-888-4237 or visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/eagle-days-5
Information about bald eagles in Missouri can also be found at https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle .
