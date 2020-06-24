Marshfield Community Theatre is excited to announce a new Education Department to help teach and develop the next generation of theatre lovers and performers.
The Education Department is not the first at MCT but has been re-started with a new foundation to provide classes and performance opportunities for youth performers year-round. Starting this fall, area youth will be able to take classes in musical theatre dance, tap dance and acting. More information on courses will be available online soon.
The department will be led by MCT’s new education director, Carolyn Billingsley, with the support of MCT’s education committee and Board of Directors.
When it comes to MCT, Carolyn said this in her initial proposal for the Education Department, “This organization has become such a big part of my life, and I am so grateful for the lifelong friends I have made since I began my involvement. I feel like the passion, heart, and overall dedication MCT and its volunteers have to offer is extremely rare, and I am excited to see what the future has in store.”
Billingsley is a Springfield native but has performed and worked on MCT shows since 2014. Her knowledge of several dance styles — including tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, contemporary and modern dance — has helped her create energetic and creative choreography for some of MCT’s past shows.
Billingsley has taught dance and acting at SLT, as well as workshops and camps with SLT’s Summer Staff. She also worked on the creative teams for their mainstage season and education department throughout the years.
Outside of teaching, she runs her own theatre company in Springfield. There, she produces an annual show that raises money for local organizations, earning her a feature in 417 Magazine, an award from AIDS Project of the Ozarks, interviews with Springfield Business Journal and a nomination for Habitat for Humanity’s “Youth Philanthropist of the Year.”
For more information and to stay up to date with the MCT Education Department, be sure to follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.
