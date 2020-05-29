When told they could reopen on May 4, Michael and Kristina Glidewell of Marshfield Fitness, located on 50 York Drive, did exactly that. While they're slowly getting back into the swing of things, they said they continue to press forward with the gym and are ready to serve their community. They added that the salon side they took over, Sunset Tans, located on 50 York Drive, has brought in more customers since the lockdown.
While they weren't allowed to let anyone inside the restaurant during the city's recent COVID-19-related stay-at-home order, Patti Stephens and Clayton Randall of Post Game Pizza in Marshfield still had curbside and carryout orders coming in from hungry customers. Now, they have opened their dining room to the public and half of the tables are marked off, but they continue to offer curbside service if customers want that as well. Post Game Pizza is located at 900 W. Washington St., Marshfield.
Brooklyn LaChance and Haven Letterman of Toast UR Bunz Sun Spa in Marshfield said business has been booming since the reopening of the tanning salon, located on 1350 Spur Drive. LaChance said they’ve had more customers walk through the door than before the temporary closure.
When told they could reopen on May 4, Michael and Kristina Glidewell of Marshfield Fitness, located on 50 York Drive, did exactly that. While they're slowly getting back into the swing of things, they said they continue to press forward with the gym and are ready to serve their community. They added that the salon side they took over, Sunset Tans, located on 50 York Drive, has brought in more customers since the lockdown.
Mail photos by Sarah Bicknell
While they weren't allowed to let anyone inside the restaurant during the city's recent COVID-19-related stay-at-home order, Patti Stephens and Clayton Randall of Post Game Pizza in Marshfield still had curbside and carryout orders coming in from hungry customers. Now, they have opened their dining room to the public and half of the tables are marked off, but they continue to offer curbside service if customers want that as well. Post Game Pizza is located at 900 W. Washington St., Marshfield.
Brooklyn LaChance and Haven Letterman of Toast UR Bunz Sun Spa in Marshfield said business has been booming since the reopening of the tanning salon, located on 1350 Spur Drive. LaChance said they’ve had more customers walk through the door than before the temporary closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.