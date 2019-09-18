One year I grew pumpkins enough to supply the whole neighborhood with jack-o’-lanterns.
Right between the tomatoes and the pole beans, amongst vines sprawled out like a junior high boys basketball team on the TV room sofa, chairs and floor, I had pumpkins — big and orange as basketballs, and every bit as out of season.
I didn’t plan that pumpkin crop too well.
As a matter of fact, I didn’t plan it at all. If I had, they’d have been watermelons.
I didn’t even know what kind of pumpkins they were. “Hardy Volunteer Earlyboys,” I reckoned.
That bumper crop started with a couple of modest little pumpkins we bought the last October. I never got around to carving grins or grimaces on them, but just left them to cheerily sit on the front step alongside a shock of corn until autumn’s gold turned to moldy black.
Both the cornstalks and the rotting pumpkins made it to a compost pile at the corner of the garden. The stalks I later burned. The compost pile I spread on the garden, and in early spring, pumpkin seedlings began to sprout over an area the size of a bedroom.
I tilled them all under, except for a tire-size cluster in the middle. I knew when I left them grow that I didn’t have any real use for bunches of pumpkins.
Martha doesn’t make pumpkin pies. She makes sweet potato pies — just the same, but better.
Anyway, I left the pumpkins to grow, never expecting the crop to amount to much. It never has when I’ve wanted it to. Those feral squash, though, turned out to be a different story. Maybe my mistake in years past was the planting time. I generally seed pumpkins in the spring. These seeds went down in winter, on ground that had scarcely been tilled, came up of their own accord, and took over my garden with the same general disregard for sanctity or season.
Thus, big, yellow blossoms betwixt blood-red tops of beets, atop my Kentucky Wonder beans and nesting in the bowels of unstaked tomato vines decorated my garden
And as if I didn’t yet have sufficient big, orange globes in my garden, those Hardy Volunteers were setting on more. Could be the vines knew more than me.
Meanwhile, I was wondering what to do with all those pumpkins that suddenly turned from deep green to bright orange.
Hurry, Halloween, hurry.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer in Buffalo. RFD Redux features updated Dallas County/Ozarks RFD columns previously published in the Buffalo Reflex.
Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2019.
