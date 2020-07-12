When I was a boy Springfield city buses stopped at Grandpa Daly’s front porch.
I don’t know if it was an official stop or just a shady place where riders could wait for a ride downtown, but all the neighborhood knew the comfort of Grandpa’s green slatted bench.
I never thought it peculiar while spending the day with Grandpa and Grandma Daly that their front porch at North Campbell and Talmage was host to a regular stream of visitors.
Everyone in North Springfield knew Charlie and Estella Daly. From the early 1900s until the 1960s Grandpa painted signs on everything from circus wagons to the sides of hardware stores. Much of his work, no doubt, is included in the old signage regularly revealed in current urban renovations.
The porch fronted Grandpa’s sign shop, but in earlier times welcomed customers to Charles Lee and Estella Daly’s “lunch and groceries,” as listed in the 1914 Springfield City directory.
Among the regulars on the Daly porch were some folks who likely had patronized their neighborhood market and deli — some who came to know “Hazel’s boys” as well as their own. Most memorable was a slight, gentlemanly old timer we knew as “Burn-urd.” Bernard, I reckon, was his given name, and if I ever knew his last, I’ve forgotten it. Bernard suffered from an affliction that caused him to constantly blink his eyes — a quite memorable trait in a young boy’s mind, but in time we were scarcely distracted as he took time to visit with us. Bernard, I learned from my mom, was a master stone mason and the builder of many stone houses in the area, one of which he lived in a block south of Grandpa’s. The blinking, I learned, was the result of shell shock, poisonous gas or some other traumatic experience in World War I. The simple fact he was a veteran and casualty of “The Great War” rendered “Burn-urd” 10-feet tall in the eyes of this boy.
Another regular had a particular knack for writing in reverse. He sometimes had something already written and at others would pen a message while seated on the bench, then challenge me to read it. Of course, it looked like gibberish to me. Then, he would hold it up to the mirror by the front door, “How about now?” As if by magic the words were perfectly clear and readable.
I tried to do the same, but never could. I reckoned in later years he must have been an old-time printer or editor — both magicians of sorts.
Grandpa Daly’s front porch, of course, was much more than a place for folks to wait for a bus. For farm boys growing up in the 1950s it was a portal to a world no less fascinating that Alice’s Wonderland.
Attached to Grandpa’s sign shop was the garage where Uncles John and Albert repaired cars before the war, including a deep, oil-soaked pit and rafters burdened with old v-belts, timing chains, inner tubes and such. The living quarters were equally intriguing, from Grandma’s wood cook stove to Grandpa’s drawers of red and green mills, and, of course, the reams of World War II vintage newspapers Grandma kept in her back room.
In their basement was a furnace akin to the soot-belching monster in A Christmas Story, and behind the house a sunken garden and a giant apple tree.
Even more enthralling, just across the broad intersection of Campbell and Talmage was the front gate to Doling Park — a whole ‘nuther Wonderland, and another reason buses stopped at Grandpa and Grandma Daly’s porch.
No evidence remains of Grandpa’s porch, shop or house. Campbell and Talmage is just another street corner on the north side of town. Even the front gate to the park has been moved, the rides, arcade and skating rink now fading memories. I don’t know where the buses stop today, or why.
But when I was a boy ….
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020. Find his latest essay collection, Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, at your local newspaper office or at Headings Feed and Greasy Creek Store in Buffalo.
