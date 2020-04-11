Looking Back

April 12, 1995
25 years ago
At a meet made up of around 20 schools that were mostly Class 4A, Marshfield's boys track team represented itself very well, thank you. In fact, all seven of Daryl Lace's team members that attended last Friday’s Hillcrest Relays won a medal. The team scored 30 points overall at last Friday's meet and had one first-place finisher.
***
The Hartville Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring “Farm and Community Appreciation Festival and Parade,” to be held in Hartville on April 22. Plans are now being made for the event. Ideas presently being discussed include an ATV safety demonstration, farm implement safety demonstration, safety and emergency seminar for farm wives, honoring Century Farms of Wright County, honoring retired farmers, booths and displays for those interested in promoting their products, and many diversified agriculture exhibits.
***
Niangua students competing in recent speech competitions at Norwood and Laquey were Trina Whittenburg, Stacey Clair, Jessica Wheeler, Tiffany Bradshaw, Tiffany Steen, Alisha Ledford, Sarah Schuh and Trisha Bottazzo.
***
Craig’s Unique Floral and Gift Shop recently bought the inventory of R.J.’s Floral on East Washington Street. Located at 209 S. Clay St., three doors north of Brooks Gas in Marshfield, Craig's Boutique is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
***
The Marshfield R-I Board of Education swore in its new board member during its regular meeting Monday night. Sworn in was Doug Owen to replace Curt Mottesheard. Allen Conrad was also elected to another term in office last week.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Lily Marie Phillips, 64, Fordland; Ashley Elizabeth Lisle; Edna Coburn, 87; and Dwight C. Morgan, 77.
April 16, 1970
50 years ago
The sale of Tindle Hardware was completed Monday when the new owners, Lawrence and Homer Robertson, Springfield, took charge. The store, founded in 1911, was operated by Walter Tindle for many years. His son, Roy, has managed the store for the past several years.
***
Bill Hyde won first place in the turkey calling contest held by the Webster County Wildlife Conservation Club Friday night. Runner-up was last year's champion, Jim Whittenburg. Bill Brooks placed third, Jim Shroder, Springfield, was judge of the contest.
***
Jack L. Hartman, son of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Hartman of Marshfield, graduated April 2 from boot training at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, California. He reported April 10 to the Naval Air Station at Millington, Tenn. Jack will attend school in advanced electronics.
April 19, 1945
75 years ago
Born to Supt. and Mrs. Leslie L. McDaniel of Elkland, a son, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces, on Sunday, April 15, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. His name is James Elwin.
Mr. and Mrs. Nick Hargis are the proud parents of a baby boy, Lloyd Edwin, born Wednesday, April 11.
25 years ago
At a meet made up of around 20 schools that were mostly Class 4A, Marshfield's boys track team represented itself very well, thank you. In fact, all seven of Daryl Lace's team members that attended last Friday’s Hillcrest Relays won a medal. The team scored 30 points overall at last Friday's meet and had one first-place finisher.
***
The Hartville Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring “Farm and Community Appreciation Festival and Parade,” to be held in Hartville on April 22. Plans are now being made for the event. Ideas presently being discussed include an ATV safety demonstration, farm implement safety demonstration, safety and emergency seminar for farm wives, honoring Century Farms of Wright County, honoring retired farmers, booths and displays for those interested in promoting their products, and many diversified agriculture exhibits.
***
Niangua students competing in recent speech competitions at Norwood and Laquey were Trina Whittenburg, Stacey Clair, Jessica Wheeler, Tiffany Bradshaw, Tiffany Steen, Alisha Ledford, Sarah Schuh and Trisha Bottazzo.
***
Craig’s Unique Floral and Gift Shop recently bought the inventory of R.J.’s Floral on East Washington Street. Located at 209 S. Clay St., three doors north of Brooks Gas in Marshfield, Craig's Boutique is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
***
The Marshfield R-I Board of Education swore in its new board member during its regular meeting Monday night. Sworn in was Doug Owen to replace Curt Mottesheard. Allen Conrad was also elected to another term in office last week.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Lily Marie Phillips, 64, Fordland; Ashley Elizabeth Lisle; Edna Coburn, 87; and Dwight C. Morgan, 77.
April 16, 1970
50 years ago
The sale of Tindle Hardware was completed Monday when the new owners, Lawrence and Homer Robertson, Springfield, took charge. The store, founded in 1911, was operated by Walter Tindle for many years. His son, Roy, has managed the store for the past several years.
***
Bill Hyde won first place in the turkey calling contest held by the Webster County Wildlife Conservation Club Friday night. Runner-up was last year's champion, Jim Whittenburg. Bill Brooks placed third, Jim Shroder, Springfield, was judge of the contest.
***
Jack L. Hartman, son of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Hartman of Marshfield, graduated April 2 from boot training at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, California. He reported April 10 to the Naval Air Station at Millington, Tenn. Jack will attend school in advanced electronics.
April 19, 1945
75 years ago
Born to Supt. and Mrs. Leslie L. McDaniel of Elkland, a son, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces, on Sunday, April 15, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. His name is James Elwin.
Mr. and Mrs. Nick Hargis are the proud parents of a baby boy, Lloyd Edwin, born Wednesday, April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.