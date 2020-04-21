Looking Back

25 years ago
After three years of attending high school extracurricular events, many of which occurred at night, Marshfield High School principal Tom Hibbs decided that time with his wife, Jan, and eight-year-old son Damon was more valuable to him than this position. Because of that decision, Hibbs has decided to accept a position as elementary principal with the Laclede County R-I (Conway) School District.
***
The Niangua R-V School District was notified last week that it was one of only two districts in southwest Missouri to receive an award from the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity for exemplary educational programs. The professional educators’ fraternity chose Niangua for its Reach Out America-Learn to Serve America program, which is a service organization for students, Superintendent Dr. Roy Manion said.
***
The Webster County Commission met with Boy Scout Brian Green regarding an Eagle Scout project he is working on during its regular meeting this week. Green has proposed putting benches on the courthouse lawn. Green will report back to the commission once final plans are developed.
***
The Marshfield Care Center would like to thank Laura and Mildred Layman for helping donate money to have our piano tuned. We had our Bible study April 9 by Grada Cantrell and helping her with the music were Ruby Davenport and Shirley Rust. That afternoon was singing by the Church of Christ. Then in the evening, there was more music by J.C. Young and his band.
***
Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Medlock, Route 1, Marshfield, will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary Monday at the Marshfield Care Center. Lloyd Medlock and Loeta Vestal were married by the Rev. Selph Jones on April 24, 1931, in Marshfield. The couple has five children: Joan Whitehurst, Jean Jones, Jane Larson, Jon Medlock and Jesse Medlock. They also have 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Howard Lee Lumley, 69; Myrtle Lone Robertson, 81; Gregory W. Clemens, 38, Springfield; and Jimmy Dan Richmond, 50, Strafford.
April 23, 1970
50 years ago
A Court of Honor for Marshfield Boy Scout Troop 88 was held April 20 at the Condo Building. The following Scouts received awards: Second Class Scout, Mike McDonald, Victor Gann, Phillip Bareis, Jim Hartley and Doug Coble; Star Scout, Randy Arthur and Roger Herman; Life Scout, John Scarborough.
***
David Lynn Scott, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Scott of Niangua, and Steven James Cantrell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Cantrell of Seymour, received the State Farmer Degree at the annual FFA Convention held in Columbia April 16-17.
***
Mrs. Bill Marlin will present a piano recital April 26. The following students plan to participate: Charlotte Garton, Shirley O’Neal, Karen Twyman, Regina Ferrier, Robin Deckard, Howard Twyman, Elaine Letterman, Roger Hicks, Julie Buckner, Ember Peck, Connie Smith, Carolyn Day, Kevin Marlin, Rhonda Randolph, Arlene Deckard, Melinda Smith and Keith Marlin.
April 26, 1945
75 years ago
Cpl. Boyd Casteel, with an air service squadron, somewhere in India, has been awarded four Bronze Stars. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Casteel of Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.