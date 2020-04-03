Looking Back

April 5, 1995
25 years ago
Webster County Clerk Lois Minor attributed an exceedingly low voter turnout in Tuesday's election to having "nothing on the ballot people were interested in." Only 13.3% (1,994) of Webster County's 14,964 registered voters voted Tuesday in Webster County.
***
With recent developments in the Niangua R-V School regarding superintendent Dr. Roy Manion, the Niangua school board race proved to be one of the most hotly contested races in the county Tuesday. Manion supporters Pat Henderson and Gary Don Letterman, a write-in candidate who helped organize a campaign to keep Manion, were the winners of the two seats up for grabs.
***
Marshfield High School was the location of an on-site review from the Office of Civil Rights on March 20. The state review was a random check to see if the school was in compliance with the regulations of the office. The person doing the review interviewed several students about notices in place, as well as other practices.
***
The Marshfield Junior High School Environmental Club formed a brick brigade and retrieved more than 2,000 bricks to be used for the outdoor classroom at Hubble Elementary on March 25. The bricks were retrieved from a trash heap in Bolivar, and they will be used to construct a path for the outdoor classroom.
***
Neva Schroder, president of the Update Club, presented a $350 check to Pam Childress for the Community of Marshfield Battling Abuse Together (COMBAT) and $200 to Susie Dodson for the D.A.R.E. school program.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Zollie Christian Jr., 72, Marshfield; George E. Stow, 53, Strafford; Eugene Sedwick Hoss, 73, Fair Grove; and Lalan Mildred Young Sloan, 81, Rogersville.
April 9, 1970
50 years ago
Joe Arthur has acquired an interest in the Barber-Edwards Funeral Home here, and the firm will go under the name of Barber-Edwards-Arthur. Mr. Arthur was raised in this county and has been associated with the funeral home the past 18 years.
***
Attorney John Williams Sims has joined the law firm of Haymes and Haymes in Marshfield. He will be associated with attorney Ellsworth Haymes, with offices at 207 E. Madison.
***
Young’s Supermarket advertised Crisco, 3 pound can, 60 cents; Green Giant green beans, 5, 303 size cans, $1; C and H Sugar, 5 pound bag, 39 cents, limit one with $5 purchase; Foremost ice cream, 1/2 gallon, 69 cents; fresh lean ground beef, 63 cents a pound; Swift’s sliced bacon, 2 pound package, $1.59.
April 12, 1945
75 years ago
Garrel O’Connor, eighth-grade graduate this year from Reed School, has an excellent attendance record. He completed eight terms of grade school without a day's absence. Garrel is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles O’Connor of near Conway.
