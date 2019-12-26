Dec. 28, 1994
25 years ago
Longtime Marshfield businessman and farmer Orin C. Pearce died Monday at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Pearce leaves behind his wife, Stella. Pearce had lived in Marshfield since the mid-1930s when he opened a filling station and a Goodyear tire store on the Marshfield square, where Lurvey’s Carpet is currently located.
***
Retail sales are up in Webster County for the fourth year in a row. During 1994, the county treasurer collected $1.31 million in sales tax. This up from 1993, when $1.17 million in sales tax was collected. In 1992, the county collected $1.08 million and $.97 million in 1991.
***
The Webster County Health Unit Board of Directors met last Thursday and approved final plans submitted by Springfield architect Jack D. Ball for the Health Unit’s new facility. Although plans for financing the new building have not been finalized, Health Unit Director Louella Tunnell said it hopes to move forward with the plans in January or February.
***
The Rogersville Senior Center is almost up and running. All that is left to do is to install carpet and some kitchen fixtures, according to Valdena Bench. The Southwest Missouri Office on Aging will be in town Jan. 4-5 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for volunteer training. Bench said they have enough volunteers to get started, but could always use more.
***
Jon-Paul Strait scored 13 points, many of them coming at key times in the game to provide a spark for the Marshfield Blue Jays in their first-round game of the Blue and Gold Tournament Monday against Sparta. Despite sputtering offensively in the first quarter, the Jays were able to defeat Sparta 63-54.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Edna M. Smith, 81, Marshfield; Georgia Tu Schroeder Bayes, 69, Warrensburg; and Orin C. Pearce, 84.
Jan. 1, 1970
50 years ago
Webster County was in the middle of a major winter storm this week when snowfall measured from 2 to 10 inches over the area and temperatures dropped into the teens. The snow apparently stopped late Tuesday but left roads extremely hazardous all over the Ozarks.
***
Leonard Hilton, who has been janitor at the courthouse, has resigned and will accept a position with Sho-Me Power Corporation here.
***
Dr. and Mrs. Fred Neiger, Columbia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Shirley Anne, to Roy Howard Beck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Beck of Marshfield.
Jan. 4, 1945
75 years ago
Isam Cunningham assumed his office as Sheriff of Webster County Jan. 1, succeeding J.D. Johnson, who holds the distinction of serving the most number of consecutive years of any of our sheriffs, having held the office since 1937. Mr. Cunningham will be the only “new face” in the courthouse, since he, K.K. Kelley, Ernest Vannice and Eph Rader were the only newly elected men in November and the latter three have no offices in the building.
