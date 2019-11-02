Looking Back

25 years ago
Nov. 4, 1994
The seventh annual Gospel Sing to benefit the emergency food program at the OACAC Webster County Neighborhood Center will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the Marshfield Junior High School gymnasium.
The gospel sing will feature the Midwest Messengers, the Kings Travelers, Restoration and the Anchors.
***
Marshfield cross country runners Julie Boyce and Lisa Boyce qualified for the state meet at the Class 3A District 6 meet held Saturday at Monett.
Julie Boyce finished fifth with a time of 21:48 and Lisa Boyce finished 12th to advance to the state meet. Niangua runner Shawna O’Quinn qualified for the state Class 1A-2A cross country meet Nov. 5 by finishing in the top 20 at the district meet Oct. 29 at Lake Springfield.
***
Mr. and Mrs. Junior Glaubitz of Rogersville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday in their home, in a reception hosted by their daughter and grandson, Glenda and John Kendall. Relatives and friends are invited to attend between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m. The couple married Nov. 24, 1954, in the home of Elder Colton.
***
After a week of classroom study about pioneer history, Marshfield fourth graders took an active part in learning about some of the history they had been studying last Thursday. Pioneer Day, an annual event for the fourth-graders, was held last Thursday, and the classes got the chance to hear about the fur business in the 1800s from local fur traders Tommy and Kelly McCormick.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Edna Grace Bruce, 82; William Clyde Burks, 80, Fordland; and Yulah M. Case, 82, Springfield.
50 years ago
Nov. 6, 1969
Jerry Montgomery of Conway High School was elected state president of the Future Teachers Association Convention, which was held in Columbia Oct. 25.
Jerry, a junior at Conway, is the son of Mrs. Chloe Montgomery of Morgan. Mr. Willis J. Ezard is sponsor of the Conway Chapter of FTA.
***
A total of 48 dogs were entered in the fifth annual Bird Dog Field Day held Sunday by the Webster County Wildlife Conservation Club. First place in the open class, all ages, went to Goofy Jake, owned by Howard Scott, Marshfield; second and third places were won by dogs owned by Jerry Dinwiddie and Joe Jackson, both of Marshfield. Babe, owned by J.R. Alexander, Marshfield, won first in the pup class. Second went to Jim Arthur, Niangua, and third to Bill Young, Marshfield.
75 years ago
Nov. 9, 1944
Mrs. Hulda Dyche was 80 years old Nov. 3 and she was almost overcome with surprise and emotion when a shower of greetings fell upon her, 73 cards, besides some letters with gifts and money.
