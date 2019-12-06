Dec. 7, 1994
25 years ago
Work continues on an ambulance purchased in late October that is being converted into an incident command communication center by the Marshfield Fire Department. The ambulance was purchased from Cox Healthcare Systems, Inc., and will be used as a multi-purpose vehicle.
***
Webster County Share Your Christmas received over 120 applications for assistance this year, up about 25 from last year. There are 14 cases from the Seymour area, and those cases will be handled directly through Billy Smith, the local Seymour coordinator. The remaining families’ names were placed on a Christmas tree in the Webster County Courthouse lobby.
***
Russell Johnson, son of Bob and Karen Johnson and a 1992 graduate of Marshfield High School, recently completed his year of eligibility on the Collegiate Meat Judging Team for Oklahoma State University. Russell placed third on the OSU team in Denver, Colorado, placed eighth overall at Excel in Texas, earning firsts in lamb, beef and pork and finishing fourth in reasons.
***
Ashley Annette (Cantrell) Jackson of Marshfield will graduate Dec. 15 from Ozarks Technical Community College’s practical nursing program. The pinning and recognition ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Brentwood Christian Church, 1900 East Barataria in Springfield.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Mark D. Kilburn, 17, Marshfield; and Clarence A. Rich, 72, Springfield.
Dec. 11, 1969
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Andrews have sold their store at Elkland. The new owners are Mike and Doug Owen, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd “Tiny” Owen of Elkland. Mr. Owen said that his grandfather owned the store at Elkland 60 years ago, so the boys are following family footsteps.
***
The Strafford Farm Club, which has just completed remodeling of their grocery into a modern, up-to-date market, is advertising its grand opening, offering special prices. The improvements are outstanding, both inside and out, and an asset to the community.
Dec. 14, 1944
75 years ago
Marshfield third-graders who qualified for a reading circle certificate are Jimmie Rader, Jane Beatie, Margaret Adams, Charles Robertson, Shirley Jean Burchfield, Janet Day, Irean Nunn, Virginia O’Dell, Roy Wilson and Judy Marks.
