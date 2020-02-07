Feb. 8, 1995
25 years ago
Since the first culture-confirmed case of influenza was reported last month, no cases of influenza in Webster County have been reported, according to Webster County Health Unit Director Louella Tunnell
"We’ve had lots of cold, and lots of gastro-intestinal infections, but no confirmed Type A flu cases," said Tunnell
The influenza, confirmed as Type A/Shangdonglike, was reported Jan. 5 in a 33-year-old Laclede County male.
***
If the Mid-American 4-H Wildlife Club of Elkland has anything to say about it, the whitetailed deer will become the state mammal and the largemouth bass the state aquatic animal.
The club started the project two years ago. They did surveys in Webster County and throughout the state, and then the Missouri Conservation Office published the survey in its state-wide publication. Sharon Anhalt, project leader for the club, said the club received more than 500 Surveys back.
The club members worked with Rep. Ken Legan (R-Halfway) to get bills written and before a committee.
***
Feb. 12, 1970
50 years ago
Today, Feb. 12, marked the 48th anniversary of Andrews Cafe. It was on that date in 1922 that John Andrews and his father, the late A.M. Andrews, began the business that still operates at the same location.
They acquired the cafe from Ira Morton by trading the equipment of a livery stable on East Jackson Street for the equipment at the cafe.
The Andrews, father and son, operated the business as partners for 14 years until the elder Andrews sold out to his son.
***
Rex Farr has taken over the management of the Conoco Station on West Washington. It will now be known as Farr's Conoco.
***
The Feb. 11 issue of FriendsMagazine, published by Chevrolet, carries an article about the Institute of American Arts, located at Santa Fe, New Mexico. Featured in the article is John Gritts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Gritts of Marshfield.
***
Victor Perryman, senior sociology major at the School of the Ozarks, has been selected to play the part of Captain Hunter in John Bowen’s “After the Rain.” Victor is the son of Mr. Ernest Perryman of Fordland.
Feb. 15, 1945
75 years ago
Normandy School Notes: We made Valentines Friday during English period. Steve Stone and Shirley Lawson won the prizes in the first grade Friday. Otis Kincannon won the prize in second grade by knowing his combinations best.
***
Two highly respected young people of Marshfield were united in marriage Sunday afternoon. Feb. 4, at the home of Rev. O.K. Posey. Lucille Montgomery, daughter of Mrs. Sam Montgomery, and Cpl. Howard Minor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lon Minor, took the vows.
The bride is a graduate of Marshfield High School and has been working for two years as a clerk and two years as a bookkeeper.
The bridegroom was working on the Frisco when inducted in the Army on April 3, 1941. He has served 25 months overseas. He is now stationed at Little Rock, Arkansas.
