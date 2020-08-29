Aug. 16, 1995
25 years ago
The community of Fordland will host the first Fordland Fall Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Fordland City Park.
The festival will begin Friday with Indian music and dancing by Mr. Ed from the southwest Indian Center in Springfield. Clowns will be in the park both days telling stories and giving children balloons. Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous will be present with a dunk tank Friday; the tank will start up at 1 p.m. with Don Cheever on the hot seat. The organization will auction off the first ball to be thrown to the highest bidder.
***
Judy Kloster and her family have the eye for photography, and it’s starting to reap rewards. Kloster, community program specialist for the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) and amateur photographer, walked away with several photography rewards presented at the Ozark Empire State Fair in Springfield. She took six awards and Country Heart Magazine presented her with its coveted Publisher’s Choice Photo Award for an eye-catching photograph of a young man walking away from her on a set of railroad tracks.
***
A “Fiber Fair” will be held in Marshfield Aug. 26 with activities beginning at 10 a.m. in the centennial building of the Webster County Fairgrounds.
“This first-ever event is designed to bring fiber producers and artisans together in an effort to economically benefit each group. Sheep, goat, rabbit, alpaca and llama producers are invited to display and sell their fibers,” said Gladys Gaeke, University Extension, the coordinator of the fair. A covered building will be available for producers to display their fiber animals. They must bring their own pens. Fiber artisans are encouraged to demonstrate techniques, share information and display products for sale, Gaeke said.
***
Sue Carolyn Bailey is practiced in animal massage. Her premise is that massage therapy is beneficial to all living beings, whether human or animal, for relaxation, increased circulation and keeping the body in general good health.
Bailey uses a method called the Tellington-Jones Equine Awareness Method. The method uses a circular-clock-wise motion of the fingertips across the animal’s body. She then will focus on areas of tension in the animal. Bailey explained that when an animal is being massaged in the traditional method with the hands being rubbed across the skin, the animal’s brain will emit alpha waves.
When the animal is massaged using the TTEAM method, the animal’s brain will emit alpha, beta and theta waves. The larger range of brain waves is attributed to the circular motion, but researchers are not sure why it happens.
***
The Marshfield Mail welcomes Ann Kennedy to the staff of the newsroom. Kennedy received her experience in journalism while serving 13 years in Air Force Public Affairs. She served as editor of the 23rd Psalm at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois, and the Gryphon while based in Belgium. In Italy, she served as a non-commissioned officer in charge of public affairs supervising the editor of The Grapevine, another base-oriented newspaper.
She was also a staff writer on The Command Post while serving at Scott AFB.
As a reporter, she has won awards in features, hard news and photojournalism from Air Force News Media contests. She also has extensive experience in media relations and community relations. She resides in Niangua, where she moved to be closer to her family.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Vonna E. Cook, 66, Marshfield; Linda Sue Woofter, 49, Las Vegas, Nevada; Kenneth Charles Bench, 75; Evalena D. Bowden, 78; Verlia J. Cantrell, 56, Marshfield; Evelyn Bernice Nelson, 81; Stanley Selva, 81.
Aug. 20, 1970
50 years ago
Judy Brentlinger of Fordland was selected Fairest of the Fair at the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield Tuesday night over 23 other beautiful girls of this area. The new queen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hayden L. Brentlinger of Fordland. She will be a senior English major at Southwest Missouri State this fall. Other titles held by Miss Brentlinger have been Ozark Queen, 1970 at SMS, and College Christmas Queen in 1969.
***
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Herb Winslow, Joplin, a daughter weighing seven pounds on Tuesday, Aug. 18. She has been named Heather Carlene Winslow. Paternal grandparents are H.C. (Bud) Winslow, Marshfield.
***
Mr. and Mrs. John Muse and Johnny attended the commencement exercises at the Drury College Field House. Their daughter, Mrs. Betty Price, was one of the graduates. She received her master’s degree in education. Mrs. Price is a 1961 graduate of Marshfield High School.
Aug. 23, 1945
75 years ago
Thirteen men from this county left Sunday night, Aug. 19, for induction into the Armed Forces. They were Charles Wescott, Niangua; John Lannom, Marshfield; Lawrence Herman, Marshfield; James Scott, Niangua; Billy Joe Wilkerson, Niangua; Melvin Stroud, Marshfield; Jack Dameron, Marshfield; Wilbur Hyde, Marshfield; Everett Palmer, Seymour; Roy Driver, Seymour; Raymond Welch, Seymour; Hubert Swearengin, Rogersville; and Adolphus Cantrell, Marshfield.
