Aug. 30, 1995
25 years ago
The Seymour Library fund received a boost in the amount of $25,000. The money, in the form of a bearer bond, was presented to Jan Horton, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, by Blaine A. Childress. This brings Childress’ total contributions to $125,000. In a statement released by the foundation, Childress stated that he was gratified to present the check to match the amount raised by the Seymour Library Committee in 1995.
***
Marshfield Fire Chief Tim Carlson has announced that all burning permits have been banned inside the city limits due to the dry conditions. He asks people living outside the city limits to curtail all burning until the area receives some rain. The Marshfield area has not seen any rain since Aug. 10, when the area received .2 inches of rain. Daily high temperatures have been above 90 degrees since Aug. 7, and more of the same is predicted throughout the week.
***
The future children of the Marshfield R-I School District may have a new location to attend secondary school. In May, the board of education made an announcement that it had entered negotiations to purchase 51.4 acres owned by the Shook family. The property is located on Highway DD, directly behind the Marshfield United Methodist Church.
***
Each year, the National Junior Brangus Show offers a selection of contests in which young cattle enthusiasts may test their skills. This year’s was held July 18-22 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and hosted by the Louisiana Brangus Breeders Association, the International Brangus Breeders Association and the International Junior Brangus Breeders Association. This year’s champion fitting and showing team was Lauren Maloch, Magnolia, Arkansas, and Aaron Day, Marshfield.
***
Casey Williams, Marshfield, had one of the top 25 market hogs at the Ozark Empire Fair Junior Market Hog Show. Williams’ 221-pound hog competed in a field of 147 entries. The top 25 junior market hogs are allowed to sell in the fair’s Market Hog Sale. Williams’ hog sold 21st. The sale order was determined by points scored in on-foot judging and ultrasound carcass data. Commerce Bank purchased Williams’ hog for 70 cents per pound.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Wanda Jean Williams, 66, Strafford; Erroll L. Harper Gregory, 81, Springfield; Carl Wayne Brown, 48; Grace Elizabeth Graves, 79, Marshfield; and Ella (Letha) Hamilton, 87.
Sept. 3, 1970
50 years ago
Gary A. Fraker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Fraker of Marshfield, has recently graduated cum laude from the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville, Kentucky. Gary is married to the former Jacquelyn Cox of Springfield.
***
Rader and Eureka: Mr. and Mrs. George Miller received a call from their son, Claude, in Jacksonville, Florida, that a new boy arrived at their home on Aug. 11. He has been named Victor Stephen.
***
Mount Sinai: Items: Several from this community attended the tractor pulling contest at Conway Saturday night. Among the contestants were Mr. and Mrs. John Biggers, Lowell Replogle, Elvis Post, Jackie and David Oberbeck and Tommy and Freddie Replogle.
Sept. 6, 1945
75 years ago
Dan McGrath sold his Standard Service Station to Raymond Rader, who has been in defense work at Moline, Illinois, the deal becoming effective Saturday, Sept. 1. The station will now operate under the name of Rader Standard Service. Mr. Rader, who is the son of E.C. Rader of Conway, operated a service station before going into war work.
