Sept. 21,1994
25 years ago
The Strafford Board of Aldermen has selected James D. Jones, 45, Springfield, to fill the position of police chief for the city of Strafford.
Strafford Mayor Pete Austin broke a 3-3 tie vote at Monday’s board meeting to hire the new chief.
***
Members of the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District met Friday with Rogersville residents to discuss the possibility of Rogersville joining the fire protection district.
***
The third annual Starvy Creek Bluegrass was held Sept. 15-17 near Conway, with bands from as far away is Pennslyania, Virgina, Tennessee, Georgia and Colorado entertaining fans.
***
The Marshfield Mail earned six Missouri Press Association awards in the 1994 Missouri Press Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.
***
Approximately 65 people attended the Webster County Republican Central Committee’s dinner and rally at Seymour High School on Saturday, according to Sally Marlin, committeewoman for the Washington Township.
***
The drive to build a new library in Seymour increased last week with a donation of $2,399, a result of efforts made by the members of the Friends of the Library at the recently held Seymour Apple Festival.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Neva Blunt, 73; Marvin Hoagland, 81; Clifford Richardson, 78.
Sept. 25, 1969
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Shannon will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5, from 2 to 4 at their home on Route 3 Marshfield.
***
The helping hand Club of Rader and Eureka Communities met Wednesday with May Miller, hostess.
***
James A. Bouldin was promoted to chief petty officer in the U.S. Army on Sept. 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Sept. 28, 1944
75 years ago
Wedding vows were read Aug. 23 for Miss Alene Wingo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Wingo, Northview, and Leonard Buttram, son of Abe Buttram, now living in Van Nuys, California.
