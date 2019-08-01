Aug. 3, 1994
25 years ago
Nearly 200 members of the Model T Ford Club of America are in the midst of their annual national tour, and Monday morning the group traveled through Marshfield.
The club’s “hub-tour” is based in Springfield, and each day this week members will journey in different destinations in Missouri, returning nightly in Springfield. On the first day, Monday, the sizeable entourage made its way to Bennett Spring State Park, and for coffee and donuts, they took a rest stop at Jim and Mary Miller’s Antique Auto Parts and Service on Interstate 44 in Marshfield.
Parking was at a premium as the antique autos filled the business’ lot, and for the next two hours, seeing one of the vintage vehicles on Marshfield’s city streets was common.
***
Valene Mall, Marshfield, took several honors in the Ozark Empire Fair Exhibits Division doll competition. Mall’s dolls are among approximately 11,000 exhibits on display in the Exhibits Division at the fair in Springfield, which runs through Sunday.
Mall placed first and third in the “Doll Made With Ceramic Head” class and second with “Doll Made of Porcelain, Including Head and Body.”
The Ozark Empire Fair is recognized as one of the top 150 fairs in the United States.
***
A crowd of approximately 350 were in attendance at the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Chuckwagon Feast” on Saturday night.
For the second year, chamber members, their families, their employees and employees’ families were invited to gather at Herman Productions near Marshfield for an evening of food and entertainment.
Financed through chamber dues and various donations, entertainment was varied. Comedian Ernie Bowers from The Ed Brumley Show at the 76 Music Hall in Branson entertained during the dinner, as well as presented an after-dinner stage show. Prior to the dinner, a Civil War demonstration was presented by the Third Missouri Company D out of Pleasant Hope.
“We were pleased with the attendance and the success of the event,” said Betty Herman, who chaired the meeting’s organization committee. “We are deeply indebted to everyone who has helped in any way –– both with time and with donations.”
***
Rhonda Lei Todahl and Richard Drew Bareis were united in marriage June 25 at the Marshfield United Methodist Church. Rev. Marvin Davis officiated.
Parents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs Jim Christensen of Dothan, Ala. Parents of the groom are Dr. and Mrs. Robert Bareis of Marshfield.
The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ankle length dress of lace over taffeta. She wore a short pouf headpiece of nylon tulle trimmed with pearls.
***
Larry and Barbara Cline, Marshfield, will celebrate their fortieth wedding anniversary Aug. 7 with a reception at the Elkland Lions Club Building. Friends and relatives are invited to attend from 2 to 4 p.m. The omission of gifts is requested. Hosts will be their children, Terry Cline, Marshfield; Brenda Davis, Marshfield; Janette Richardson, Elkland, and Toni Lorenz, Marshfield, assisted by the couple’s six grandchildren. Larry Cline and Barbara Mallard were married Aug. 1, 1954, in Long Lane by Rev. Mancel Cline.
Aug. 7, 1969
50 years ago
Miss Linda Harmon was crowned “Fairest of the Fair” at the 1969 Webster County Fair. Miss Harmon is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Harmon, Marshfield. Miss Phyllis Lockhart was chosen as first runner-up. She is the daughter of Mrs. Elane Lockhart, Seymour. Second runner-up is Cindy McCall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob McCall, Elkland.
***
Oscar E. Kramme, who has been manager of the Niangua Farmers Exchange the past three months, has accepted the position as manager of the Rogersville Farmers Exchange on Aug. 1.
Aug. 10, 1944
75 years ago
Mrs. Etta Hawkins, Niangua, recently received two letters in one envelope from her two sons overseas. Sgt. Earl Hawkins was visiting his brother, Sgt. William Hawkins, in the New Guinea Area.
The letters told of a reunion of Marshfield boys which included Tom Clemens, Lester McNabb and a Brennan boy, who along with the Hawkins youths, went to visit Everett Shannon nearby.
