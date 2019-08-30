Aug. 31, 1994
25 years ago
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Robert A. Vaughan of Zone 10 (Webster County) has been promoted to the rank of corporal and will transfer to Zone 6 in Mount Vernon, effective Thursday.
Vaughan will assume the responsibilities of the assistance zone commander for Lawrence County.
***
A Veterans Service Officer from the Missouri Veterans Commissions is now available in the community to assist veterans and their families in applying for or explaining benefits from the Veterans Administrations.
For the month, Charles Moreland will be in the service office, located in the basement of the Webster County Courthouse, on Sept. 12,19, and 26. No appointment necessary.
***
The 575-acre Camp Arrowhead, located four miles east of Marshfield on Highway DD, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year as the oldest continuously operated Boy Scout camp west of the Mississippi River.
Camp Arrowhead has grown tremendously since its establishment in 192, now boasting activities buildings and program areas, cabins, a recently expanded dining facility, Osage Lake and a swimming pool, archery and rifle ranges, and a new shower-house facility. Approximately 150 acres of the camp are considered “open” with the rest of the acreage being wooded.
***
For the second year, employees of the Associated Grocers of Springfield descended on Camp Arrowhead for the annual “Day of Sharing” sponsored by the United Way of the Ozarks.
***
Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month, according to the Missouri Division of Employment Security.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Leona Little, 64; Ruby Murl Mings Prock Boone, 74; Nell Joan Day Adams, 67.
Sept. 4, 1969
50 years ago
Schools in the Marshfield Reorganized School District opened the 1969-70 school year with an enrollment of 1,715 students. This is an increase of 71 students over the opening day of the last school year when the enrollment was 1,644
***
Richard “Country” Ward threw nine innings of dazzling baseball Sunday as Lynam Texaco shut out the Springfield Giants on a no-hitter 13-0. It was the first Lynam no hitter this year. Ward, in shutting out the second place Giants of the Southern Division, walked five and struck out 10.
Sept. 7,1944
75 years ago
A meeting to organize the Silver Shade telephone line was held at the Silver Shade School last Wednesday night. A large crowd was present and the following officers were elected: Steve Mack, president; Charley Hawkins, vice president; Bob Philpott, secretary/treasurer; Willis White, maintenance.
