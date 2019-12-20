Dec. 21, 1994
A Marshfield couple received an early Christmas present this year — all three of their baby girls are healthy and home from the hospital. The Rev. John and Angie Burger celebrated the birth of Janna Mae, Rachel Renee and Megan Marie on Nov. 6 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Several parents of students at the Webster (upper) Elementary School in Marshfield have expressed concerns in local health and school officials about a rumor of a Hepatitis B outbreak in the school. However, Marshfield superintendent Dr. Joyce A. Dana said Tuesday that the rumor circulating is false. An outbreak of the virus is considered an epidemic when two or more related cases are logged in an area.
This year’s version of “Share Your Christmas,” the annual program to assist the needy families during the holiday season, helped make Christmas brighter for 148 families in Webster County, program coordinator Ray Ticknor said Wednesday. The distribution of the items donated to the program was completed Tuesday. When all was finished, over 140 families, 500 individuals and 300 children had received assistance.
A pair of Webster County men continue to work on a history of Webster County from 1855-1870. Champ Herren and Stanley Whitehurst say they hope to have a publishable manuscript by next Christmas. The two say they are working on the book for one reason — the future. If a book about this time period in Webster County is not written soon, it won’t be able to be done at all. Herren and Whitehurst are currently researching five battle and skirmish sites in the county and perusing old newspapers and books.
The first phase of a subdivision that will bring an additional 30 homes in the south part of town has begun. The planned subdivision is being developed by local realtor Evan S. Fishel and Link Stevens, owner of L&S Construction in Marshfield. A $2 million development, it will feature several house plans ranging in price from $57,500 to $74,900.
Deaths reported in this issue: David Gay Alexander, 91, Marshfield; Edna Maria Andreatta, 90, Marshfield; Louise Barnhart, 77; Dallas F. Bonjour, 81, Springfield; Lois W. Hendrick, 67; John Ray Muse, 81; Eleanor L. Royster; Tressie E. Shook, 92, Greenville, Texas; Flora Jane Underhill, 88, Marshfield.
Dec. 25, 1969
50 years ago
Marshfield Barracks 2516, Veterans of World War I, USA, installed officers for 1970: Lucian Edgar Shannon, commander; Frank McDonald, vice commander; Arnold Nease, junior vice commander; Ernest R. Bayley, chaplain; George L. McNabb, quartermaster and adjutant; Ernest Clift, sergeant-at-arms; Julius Uchtman, William Snider and Bill Ballard, trustees.
***
Mr. and Mrs. Denzil Dalton of Seymour are the parents of a son, Shannon Denzil, born Dec. 17 at Cox Medical Center. The Daltons have two other sons. Mr. and Mrs. Issac Cook are the maternal grandparents.
Dec. 28, 1944
75 years ago
Lt. And Mrs. Robert Lindenstruth and baby daughter, Jean, are visiting his mother, Mrs. Ella Lindenstruth, over the Christmas holidays. Lt. Lindenstruth is stationed at the hospital in Galesburg.
Mail photo by Chris Wrinkle
Vintage automobiles, a host of float and band entries, and numerous other features made the annual Fordland Christmas Parade, held Saturday, another successful event this holiday season.
