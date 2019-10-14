Oct. 12, 1994
25 years ago
For Marshfield assistant football coaches Chris Padgett and Tony Cologna, the 1994 season has been a year-long homecoming.
Cologna and Padgett are both recent graduates of Marshfield High School who have returned to the program to coach.
Cologna, a full-time student at Southwest Missouri State University, is in his second year as a volunteer coach at the school and works with the team’s offensive and defensive linemen. He graduated in 1988, and was a lineman.
***
More than 60 arts and crafts booths have been reserved for the annual fall festival in Hartville, to be held this weekend.
The festival will include sidewalk sales, merchants’ drawings, an antique tractor show, several contests, entertainment and a parade.
The festival will begin on Friday with a decorated window contest for area businesses. Judging will take place on Friday afternoon with a plaque presented to the grand prize winner and ribbons going to other winners.
***
The third annual Marshfield Jaycees Haunted House will be held this year at 22 South Crittenden, in the former Bobbie’s Wishing Well building on the northeast corner of the four-way stop in Marshfield.
The haunted house will open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 27-31. It will feature a maze and approximately 15 “spook-filled” rooms.
***
U.S. Sen. Christopher S. “Kit” Bond made a brief stop in Marshfield Tuesday afternoon to express his support for Charlie Ballard (Marshfield), Republican candidate for the 140th District Representative seat.
Also in attendance at the reception held at the Dickey House were state representatives Ken Legan (R-Halfway) and Beth Long (R-Lebanon), as well as local Republican officials and candidates in the Nov. 8 election.
***
J.J. Jackson Construction Company, Inc., of Marshfield, has been awarded the contract to build the Garst Memorial Library in Marshfield. The contract was awarded Tuesday night after bids for construction were opened by the Friends of the Library building committee.
The Marshfield company submitted the low bid of $318,700. The bid specified completion of the building within 180 consecutive days.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Florence E. Dennis, 83; Curtis Byron Kensinger, 84
50 years ago
Oct. 16, 1969
A picnic and box supper were held at the Cave Springs School Oct. 3 to raise money for paint and repair of the building.
A large crowd attended. The amount of money cleared was approximately $170.
***
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard House of Grovespring acquired Thorton’s Grocery in Grovespring in a feat consummated Saturday, Oct. 4. Mr. and Mrs. House took over operations Monday morning. The houses have lived in Grovespring the past year, having bought the Sam O’Dell property on South Highway 5. Mr. and Mrs. Thornton are retiring and are living in their home located in the back of the store.
***
Alfred and Steve Buckner, Marshfield, recently were named to membership in the American Hereford Association, the world’s largest purebred registry organization, with headquarters in Kansas City.
75 years ago
Oct. 19, 1944
Mrs. Leona Clemens entertained in her home Friday night with a birthday party for Miss Juanita Andrews. Cake and coffee were served to the following: Mrs. Mabel Atkinson and daughter Bennie Jean, Mrs. Ada Graves, Mrs. Mary Williams and Daughter Lucy, Mrs. Lena Clair and daughters Mary Ann and Kay, Misses Stella and Virda Biggers, Nina McClanahan, Mrs. Pauline Branstetter and the hostess and honoree. Many nice handkerchiefs were presented to Juanita.
