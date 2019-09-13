Sept. 14, 1994
25 years ago
Throngs of visitors and local residents attended the 22nd annual Seymour Apple Festival, with activities taking place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
As one of the largest fall festivals in the Ozarks, it celebrates the annual apple harvest in the Seymour area, which has been famous as the “Land of the Big Red Apple” since the first orchards were set out a century ago.
***
The large attendance at the Seymour Apple Festival held over the weekend will probably prove to be beneficial to the fund drive to build a new library in Seymour, according to Gary Sosniecki, chairman of the Seymour Community Library Committee.
“We expect a very nice donation from the Friends of the Library later this week,” Sosniecki said, based on the sales of T-shirts and proceeds from a drawing held at the festival.
***
A native of Marshfield has been named to head up the Missouri State Public Defender System.
J. Marty Robinson was appointed Sept. 1 as the director of the state agency. Robinson, a 1975 graduate of Marshfield High School, has been acting director since March 17. Prior to accepting the appointment as the acting director, he served as district defender in charge of the Rolla Public Defender Office, where he had served since July 1989.
***
Hundreds of local and out-of-town guests descended on Conway on Saturday for its annual Old-Fashioned Community Day, organized by the Conway Community Advisory Council.
Food booths, children’s games, arts and crafts, an evening barbecue, live musical entertainment and dancing, pony rides, a petting zoo, bingo, drawings, a queen contest and a car and tractor show were just a few of the many activities held throughout the day. A parade, fireworks and a pancake breakfast were also featured.
***
The Marshfield Blue Jays did something different Friday night.
The Jays opened their season 2-0 with a 27-13 win over Buffalo Friday behind Travis Letterman’s 89-yard game and Corey Garrison’s 79-yard performance.
It was the first time Marshfield has opened its season with a 2-0 record since 1976, when the Jays were 10-0.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Grace Leda Burney, 88, Marshfield; Dempsey Ray Alexander, 81, Niangua; Vergie Edith Melvin, 83; Elmer J. Pataky, 76; Anthony Welch, 73, Niangua; Paralee Ethel Young, 69, Marshfield.
Sept. 18, 1969
50 years ago
The 50th anniversary of Webster County Chapter No. 439, Order of the Eastern Star, will be observed at the Masonic Hall on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.
Fifty-year members will be honored and receiver their 50-year pins. They are Mrs. Elsie Julian, Marshfield, Mrs. Charlotte Bruce, California, and Mrs. Elizabeth Killian, Springfield.
***
A good fisherman is Carolyn Letterman, Route 2, Marshfield, who caught a four-and-a-half pound lineside bass in a farm pond last Wednesday. Carolyn, nine years old, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Letterman.
Sept. 21, 1944
75 years ago
John Andrews, Jr., took first place in the junior walking horse class at the Hartville Horse Show last Friday night with his two-year-old horse, Copper.
***
The seventh- and eighth-grade physical education classes have organized into four softball teams and will start a round of play this week. The Browns are headed by Freddie Layman, the Cardinals by Donald Shook, the Yankees by Tommy Layman, and Wendall Lamm is the captain of the Cubs.
Mail file photo by B. Fairchild
Entries for the annual Seymour Apple Festival parade were abundant, as a portion of the lineup for Saturday’s event are pictured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.