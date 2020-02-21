Feb. 22, 1995
25 years ago
The Rogersville Board of Aldermen, at their regular meeting on Thursday, approved the purchase of a fire truck and equipment at a cost of not more than $28,000.
The 1971 LaFrance truck has been completely refurbished and has logged 16,000 miles. It will be financed through a five-year lease plan with the Baystone Financial Group, with the first year's payment deferred.
According to Mayor Linda Wrinkles, the truck has the capability of pumping 1,250 gallons of water per minute, 60 percent more than the city fire department's largest vehicle can now pump. This, coupled with additional personnel and a new well to be completed, will lower the city's ISO rating, which will eventually result in lower residential and commercial property insurance rates.
***
Approximately 55 Marshfield High School students are taking advantage of the dual credit class system — a cooperative effort with Ozarks Technical Community College — whereby students receive college credits as well as high school credits for completing designated classes.
This year, students in English IV and Office Occupations have the option of having their high school classwork also be credited towards college.
Among the advantages of dual enrollment is the lower tuition price — less than half of what one would pay as an on-campus student. And all credits earned at OTC may be transferred to any other accredited university in Missouri.
***
At 3 p.m. Sunday at the Marshfield United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts Kevin Carlile and Brian Batson were awarded Boy Scouting’s highest rank, the Eagle Scout Award.
Both boys earned the required 21 merit badges, in addition to completing service projects to their troop and community.
Batson’s community project was repainting the Webster County Fairgrounds kitchen building. Carlile's service project was the installation of retaining walls at the Marshfield City Park for the restoration of the horse-shoe pits. A reception followed the ceremony honoring the scouts and their families. Boy Scout Troop l88 is sponsored by the Marshfield Rotary Club.
***
The Social Security Administration will mail notices this month to 158,670 individuals who are receiving Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability m benefits based on drug addiction 01 and/or alcoholism. The notice will inform beneficiaries of changes in the law that affect the way pay- a ments are made to them. If the individual is currently receiving S benefits through a representative of payee, SSA will also send a copy of B the notice to the payee.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Leona Brangon, 76; Muriel M. Davis, 79; Robert “Bob” Miller 75; Bobby Lee Parkhurst, 6; Clara Belle Davis, 71; Edith Miller, 92; Robert J. Moody, 63; Jack G. Bruce, 78.
Feb. 26, 1970
50 years ago
Construction has started on the new Young's Shopping Center near the present Young's Supermarket at the west side of Marshfield. The new structure, which will be fire-proof and modern, will have 45,000 square feet of floor space.
This building will house the Young's Supermarket, which will have 20,000 feet of floor space, and a Walton's Ben Franklin Family Center with approximately 17,500 square feet.
Another building will house the L&R Farm Supply. Other firms leasing space will be announced later.
***
Members of the senior class who were installed in the National Honor Society were Joyce Lawson, Vickie Criger, John Watters, Gerald Dugan, Jane Hosmer, Shirley Replogle, Debra Callaway, Cindy Rueter, Connie Owen. Sandi Cruise and Lavonne Pringle.
***
Officers of the Marshfield FFA Chapter 1969-70 are Ireland Young, advisor; John Rueter, reporter; Robert Wood, secretary; Steve Cantrell, president; Wayne pare, vice president; C.B. Alexander, treasurer; and David Brangan, sentinel.
***
Mr. and Mrs. J.S. (Herman) Sell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 1, with an open house from 2 until 5. They were married Feb. 28, 1920, at the home of Rev. Joe Day.
March 1, 1945
75 years ago
A party was given in honor of Wayne Farr's twelfth birthday by his mother, Mrs. Tom Farr. Cakes and cookies and a drink were served to the following: John David Roper, J.C. Alexander, Bobby Evans, Howard Edmonds, Max and Bill Anderson, Max Hurst, Kenneth Meyer, Tommy Layman, Jacky Dale Anderson and Joe Scott Layman.
***
Dewey Burtchett last week brought the (Paul) Singer Garage and will operate it in conjunction with his own garage business.
